Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Thermal Energy International stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. Thermal Energy International has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

