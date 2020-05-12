Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.52 on Tuesday, hitting $333.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

