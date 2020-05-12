Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Sid Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Also, insider Justin J. Brenden purchased 14,026 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 21,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,498. The company has a market cap of $750.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.