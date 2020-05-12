THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 197.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud purchased 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in THL Credit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,937,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 311,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,419,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

