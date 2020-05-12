Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 4,900 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $284,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 3,100 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00.

Shares of RGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 124,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,983. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

