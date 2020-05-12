THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

