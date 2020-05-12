ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.64% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.74 ($0.86) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €4.11 ($4.78). 19,323,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.63.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

