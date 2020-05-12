Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $14.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,833.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

