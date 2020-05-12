Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $9.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $51.03.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.