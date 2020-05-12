Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TLRY has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.66.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 13,331,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.