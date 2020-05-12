Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

