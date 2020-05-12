Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 455.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,237.23%. On average, analysts expect Titan Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 303,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,835. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTNP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

