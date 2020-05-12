TL Private Wealth Has $17.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 15.9% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

