TL Private Wealth Has $20.48 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 18.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $182.49. 838,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,453. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

