TL Private Wealth Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 5.8% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

FTSL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. 426,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

