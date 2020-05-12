TL Private Wealth Sells 19,692 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 396,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 15,842,612 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

