TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

