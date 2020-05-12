TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $155.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TMX Group from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

