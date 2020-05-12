TokenClub (TCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $614,870.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.03678027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001834 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011452 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,547,740 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.