TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.37 million and $4.44 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027950 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034196 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,842.94 or 0.99521415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00080111 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000707 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,146,222 coins and its circulating supply is 16,940,996 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

