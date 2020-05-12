TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0035 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $64,091.46 and $143.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

