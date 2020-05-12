TOKYO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TOKYO has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. TOKYO has a total market cap of $45,649.52 and $1.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006237 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044205 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

