Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 165,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,255. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after buying an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after buying an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

