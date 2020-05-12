Tony A. Jensen Purchases 3,421 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Stock

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BKH traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. 551,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,359. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

