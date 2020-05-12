TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TSLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

