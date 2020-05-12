Traders Buy Large Volume of Cardlytics Call Options (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the average volume of 194 call options.

In other news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 181,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 171,427 shares worth $7,661,361. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

