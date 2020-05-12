Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 23,771 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

