Transcat (TRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

