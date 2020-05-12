Tratin (TRAT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Tratin has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and $41.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Tratin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tratin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.03684114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

TRAT is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tratin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tratin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.