Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 300,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

