Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several analysts have commented on TV shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cormark cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

TV opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.35.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

