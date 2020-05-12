Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.51. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.51.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.