Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 41.2% in April

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Trimble stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

