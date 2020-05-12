TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.74. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

