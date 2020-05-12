Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.46. Tristate Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle bought 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,264 shares of company stock valued at $577,766 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the first quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tristate Capital by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 210,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.