Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $165,036.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00028714 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003220 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,884.81 or 1.01131996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00084438 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000715 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

