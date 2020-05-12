Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tronox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 178,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,236. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

