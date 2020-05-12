Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 7,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 218,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,325. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,970,000 after buying an additional 1,903,322 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,885,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after buying an additional 156,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 320,218 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 602,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 191,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,204,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

