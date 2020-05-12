TrueVett Price Tops $0.0001 (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, TrueVett has traded up 243% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueVett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TrueVett has a market cap of $22,634.94 and $1.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.52 or 0.03667620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031941 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001939 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011232 BTC.

About TrueVett

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

