Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 628,980 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 259,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

