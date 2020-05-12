Tudor Pickering Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) to Hold

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMP. Capital One Financial downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE:OMP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,848. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

