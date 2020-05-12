Tunc Doluca Sells 3,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 2,534,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Cowen increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

