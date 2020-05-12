Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,886 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 8,339,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,836,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

