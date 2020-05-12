Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 418,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 221,073 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,297,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.