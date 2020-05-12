Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

