U Network Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $217,584.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, HADAX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

