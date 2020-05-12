U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 539,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,978. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

