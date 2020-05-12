UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $161,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

