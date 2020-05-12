UBS Group AG Buys 187,423 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $88,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.