UBS Group AG Buys 193,016 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $106,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

